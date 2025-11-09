Nurse admitted to killing ten patients because he had ‘too much work to do’

A nurse in Germany admitted to killing ten patients to free up his workload.

We all get a little snowed under with work from time to time, but the thought of killing people to stop the admin, it’s admittedly going too far.

According to reports, the nurse, whose name was not released, has officially been given a life sentence in prison on 5 November, after he was convicted of murdering all 10 of his elderly patients by way of lethal injection.

He was also found guilty of attempting to kill 27 more, as reported by CNN.

At the trial, the prosecution team claimed the nurse attempted to cut down his workload by giving his mostly elderly patients a cocktail of painkillers and sedatives.

This all occurred in a hospital in the German city of Aachen, said CNN.

However, even though he has been handed a life term for his crimes, according to German law, he can be released from prison as soon as in 15 years.

However, because of the severity of his crimes, it’s unlikely he’d be let go, said a spokesperson for the Aachen court, per TMZ.

But what the nurse can do is appeal his verdict, despite now being known as one of Germany’s most prolific killers in modern times.

The palliative care nurse is said to have committed the crimes between December 2023 and May 2024 in the hospital.

However, investigators have him pegged as possibly being responsible for other suspicious cases during his career.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the man had been employed at the hospital since 2020, after he completed his training as a nursing professional in 2007.

Prosecutors told the court that the man displayed ‘irritation’ and even a lack of empathy to patients who required more care, leading to him playing ‘master of life and death’.

The court was told how he allegedly injected patients with large amounts of morphine and midazolam before being arrested in 2024.

The court said the man’s crimes carried a ‘particular severity of guilt’ which should prevent him from being granted an early release.

Prosecutors then told AFP that exhumations will be issued to identify any more potential victims, which would mean he would be put back on trial again.

The worst German killer in recent times, was also a nurse.

Niels Hoegel, was a 42-year-old former nurse who was sentenced to life in prison at the District Court of Oldenburg after it was found he had murdered 85 patients in his care, according to a statement from a court in Oldenburg.

The judge said Hoegel’s actions were ‘incomprehensible: That’s the word that characterizes this.’

At his sentencing, he asked for forgiveness.