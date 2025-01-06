Nurse Arrested for Breaking Bones of Black Newborn Babies Battling for Life in Hospital Intensive Care Unit

Shocking Abuse: Nurse Arrested for Breaking Black Newborns’ Bones in Intensive Care

A nurse has been arrested in a chilling case that has left families reeling and a community in shock. Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman, 26, is accused of abusing and breaking the bones of Black newborn babies clinging to life in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The disturbing allegations stem from a series of incidents at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, where at least seven infants sustained “unexplainable fractures” over the past year and a half.



According to The Sun, the alleged abuse first came to light in the summer of 2023, when four babies under intensive care treatment were mysteriously injured. Despite hospital staff investigating, the attacks continued, with three more newborns suffering fractures in late 2024.



On Christmas Eve, the hospital announced it was shutting its NICU to new patients until the source of these horrific injuries was uncovered.

“It’s devastating,” said Dominique Hackey, whose son Noah was among the injured. Dominique and his wife, Tori, welcomed twin boys, Noah and Micah, in August 2023. While Micah struggled with serious health complications, Noah was born strong and healthy.

But just days later, their world was turned upside down.

“A nurse noticed Noah couldn’t move his left leg,” Dominique explained. “An x-ray showed his tibia was fractured. We couldn’t believe it.”

The injury, described by medical experts as highly unusual in a NICU setting, left the family shattered. “My mum, who has decades of nursing experience, told me, ‘This is not normal. Fractures like that don’t happen in newborn care,’” Dominique said, his voice breaking.

The family was plunged into a nightmare. “I was scared to hold my son,” Dominique admitted. “I thought I might have hurt him, but deep down, I knew I hadn’t.”

A Growing Mystery

As time passed, more infants showed similar injuries. By September 2024, the Hackeys were informed that a hospital employee was responsible. However, the identity of the perpetrator remained a mystery.

“It was intentional. It was child abuse,” Dominique said, his pain evident. “As a father, I’m supposed to protect my kids, and I couldn’t. It’s a feeling I can’t put into words.”

The hospital’s eventual decision to close its NICU brought renewed heartbreak for families like the Hackeys. “It reopened old wounds,” Dominique said. “It’s my baby boy. I feel like I failed him.”



On Friday, police arrested Strotman, charging her with malicious wounding and felony child abuse for a November 2024 incident that left three babies injured. Authorities are now combing through surveillance footage to determine if she is connected to earlier cases.

A spokesperson for HCA Virginia, which operates the hospital, expressed their shock and sadness. “We are focused on continuing to care for our patients and supporting our colleagues as we navigate this distressing situation,” the statement read.

Families Left in Shambles

For families affected, the trauma lingers.

“I trusted the people who were supposed to care for my babies,” Dominique said. “Instead, they were hurt. It’s something we’ll carry forever.”

Noah and Micah have since recovered, but the emotional scars remain. “Every time I see my son, I remember what happened. It never goes away,” Dominique shared.

The hospital has since installed additional cameras and introduced new training for staff. However, the community is demanding answers and justice for the vulnerable infants who were harmed.

As the investigation continues, Strotman remains in custody, awaiting trial.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” one mother commented. “We put our trust in them, and they broke it in the worst way possible.”

The case has sparked outrage, heartbreak, and calls for accountability, with families vowing to fight for justice.