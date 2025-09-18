Nurse sentenced to prison after being caught by husband having s33x with 15-year-old stepson

A former Florida nurse, caught having s£x with her 15-year-old stepson by her husband in 2024, was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday, September 16.

Alexis Von Yates was ordered to serve 24 months in state prison followed by two years of community control and 10 years of probation as a registered s£x offender, according to court records.

The 35-year-old ex-healthcare worker wore makeup and sported a black turtle neck as Florida Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy McCourt handed down the punishment, according to video from Court TV.

McCourt agreed to a plea deal with Von Yates’ legal team that “significantly reduced” the former nurse’s prison sentence.

Von Yates was originally charged with s£xual battery by a person in familial authority but the plea deal lessened the charge to lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16, according to the court records.

Von Yates pleaded no contest to the charge on August 21.

She will be required to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court fees.

The original s£xual battery charge, a first-degree felony, carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

McCourt agreed to the plea deal after conferring with the now-16-year-old victim and his mother, who were both “one-hundred percent in agreement with the sentencing,” according to the court order.

Von Yates was caught by her husband, Frank, engaging in s£xual activity with his teen son while they watched a horror movie on July 26, 2024.

Frank, a lineman, had been working the night shift when he returned home to his Ocala, Florida, to discover the late-night romp.

The teen boy, surprised by his father, ran out of the living room into the bathroom with his pants around his legs as a completely n@ked Von Yates hid under a blanket.

Von Yates allegedly told the boy she was “horny” from not having “s£x in two weeks and she was on her period.”

She claimed her stepson reminded her of her husband when he was younger, but had told the boy to stop after the two began making out and engaging in oral s£x.

“The child victim told his father this was untrue, saying she was moaning him and told him to keep going,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime.

Von Yates was arrested in November 2024 before losing her single state nursing license shortly afterwards.

Von Yates was ordered not to have any contact with the boy before she was handcuffed and brought out of the courtroom after her sentencing.