NVIDIA CEO JENSEN HUANG BACKS TRUMP AT BEIJING SUMMIT — CALLS IT ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT IN HUMAN HISTORY





Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang flew into Beijing and made it clear why he’s there.



“I’ve come to support President Trump in one of the most important summits in human history,” Huang said. “The two presidents have such a wonderful relationship.”





He continued: “This is an incredible opportunity for us to rely on their relationships to build up much better partnership.”





When asked about specific chip deals: “We didn’t really talk about it. I’m here to support the president and to represent the United States.”





Huang added: “Today morning was very uplifting. President Xi was very inspiring, very welcoming and President Trump was very inspiring, very welcoming as well. And so the two of them had an excellent meeting.”



Big Tech is showing up strong behind President Trump as he sits down with Xi Jinping.