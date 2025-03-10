NWP CHIEFS DEMANDS 15% MINERAL ROYALTY TAXES COLLECTED BY GOVT FROM THE MINES



By SANJIMBA KANGANJA,



*08 th March, 2025*



*Chiefs in North Western Province demands 15% Mineral Royalty taxes collected by government from the mines*.





Chief in North western province have demanded government to give 15 percent of the mineral royalty taxes collected from the mining companies to the people of North western Province.



Speaking during the press briefing held at Floriana Lodge, North western Council of Chiefs Chairperson Dr. Chief Mumena says every province should have a share of the royalty taxes from the investments it hosts.





Chief Mumena says the share will help the provinces to attain the development they deserves.



He notices it with concern to see the province that contribute a large share to the National Treasury only being assured to receive capital projects understand Public-Private Partnership (PPP).





The Provincial Council of Chiefs Chairperson cites that the PPP projects are only on paper, adding that the situation is not favourable to the people of North western province.



He adds that government should quickly consider implementing the construction of a Public University and Provincial airport assured to the people of North western province by his excellence president Hakainde Hichilema.





The Traditional leaders also demands the actualization of the University Teaching Hospitals whose ground breaking ceremony was done in 2022 by the Republican Vice President Mrs Mutale W.K Nalumango.



In another development, the Council of Chiefs has demanded government to provide resources to utilize during the Consultative Meetings on the Amendment of the Land Act of 1995, adding that this will enable the Chiefs and other stakeholders to make submissions.





The Council has expressed sadness with government for operationalizing the Mines and Minerals Commission without including the chiefs who are the custodians of the land where the minerals are found.





The Chiefs have bemoaned that, not only being denied an access to meet the head of state to discuss on developmental issues, government has gone an extra mile to deny financial support to the chiefs in the province during their engagement meetings aimed to discuss developmental issues affecting the province.



The North western Council of Chiefs has further resolved that, government should recognize the standardized customary land certification to avoid leaving the land in speculation, the situation described to likely leave the indigenous residents in a miserable state.