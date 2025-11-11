OASIS FORUM LAUNCHES “BLACK FRIDAY” PROTEST AGAINST BILL 7
By: Sun Fm Tv Reporter
The Oasis Forum has announced a nationwide Black Friday campaign to protest the government’s ongoing constitutional reform process, accusing President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration of attempting to legitimize the discredited Bill Seven through a Technical Committee.
Speaking during a media briefing held at the NGOCC Secretariat in Lusaka, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Lungisani Zulu, on behalf of the Forum, declared that the coalition would not participate in what it described as a flawed, narrow, and partisan process that undermines democratic principles.
The Oasis Forum, which comprises of the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Non-Governmental Gender Organizations Coordinating Council (NGOCC), and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), said the Technical Committee appointed by President Hichilema lacks inclusivity, legality, and independence.
Mr. Zulu revealed that the Forum will be conducting a nationwide protest, including wearing black and a coordinated car-honking campaign from 15:00 to 17:00, against what he described as unwarranted interference with the supreme law of Zambia.SunFmTvNews
Supporters of Bill 7 must also hold counter protests wearing white and honking back with truck/lorry horns and vuvuzelas every Fridays from 15:00 hrs to 19:00hrs
That’s the way to go Oasis Forum.
Bill 7 is dead completely.
It’s not going to be resurrected in any form.
We don’t have time for any Constitutional Amendment Misadventures.
If Mr Hakainde Hichilema had wanted to amend the constitution, he could have started the process in 2022. An Open and Transparent process.
Why is it always difficult for Mr Hakainde Hichilema to just do things in a straight forward way ?
In an open and transparent way so that he moves together with the country.
Is it such a difficult thing to ask from this Man.
Always it’s Imingalato.
Delimitation Report – Top Secret
Full Census Report – Top Secret
Voter Registration Exercise – Hide and Seek, a Tom and Jerry Exercise
Constitutional Amendment – Stealthy Manoeuvres .
NRC Issuance – Hide and Seek
That’s not the way to govern a country.
And when people complain he seeks sanctuary in Hatred..and the Praise Zealots follow with the Chorus.
People have spoken. Let the Constitutional Amendments be done after the Presidential and General Elections.
But he doesn’t want to listen.
This is what causes ” Kwenu Confetti” to start raining on some people. Too much of being ba Munshebwa.