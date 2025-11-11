OASIS FORUM LAUNCHES “BLACK FRIDAY” PROTEST AGAINST BILL 7

By: Sun Fm Tv Reporter

The Oasis Forum has announced a nationwide Black Friday campaign to protest the government’s ongoing constitutional reform process, accusing President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration of attempting to legitimize the discredited Bill Seven through a Technical Committee.

Speaking during a media briefing held at the NGOCC Secretariat in Lusaka, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Lungisani Zulu, on behalf of the Forum, declared that the coalition would not participate in what it described as a flawed, narrow, and partisan process that undermines democratic principles.

The Oasis Forum, which comprises of the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Non-Governmental Gender Organizations Coordinating Council (NGOCC), and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), said the Technical Committee appointed by President Hichilema lacks inclusivity, legality, and independence.

Mr. Zulu revealed that the Forum will be conducting a nationwide protest, including wearing black and a coordinated car-honking campaign from 15:00 to 17:00, against what he described as unwarranted interference with the supreme law of Zambia.SunFmTvNews