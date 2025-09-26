Barack Obama has slammed Donald Trump’s administration for linking Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism, calling it “violence against the truth.”

Speaking at London’s O2 Arena, CNN reported, the former US president said Trump’s comments — which doctors have widely dismissed — risk causing harm to pregnant women and unnecessary fear for parents of autistic children.

Obama accused Trump of spreading falsehoods under the guise of science, warning that such claims undermine public health. He also used the moment to stress that America is being “tested” by threats against democracy, free speech and the rule of law.

The remarks add to Obama’s growing criticism of Trump’s second term, with the ex-president describing the US as “dangerously close” to sliding into autocracy.