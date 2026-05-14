WOW: Obama Reminds Everyone the Iran Deal Actually Worked



Barack Obama is making it plain: the diplomatic approach to Iran succeeded, and no one had to die for it. Speaking publicly about the nuclear agreement his administration brokered, Obama pointed out that the deal eliminated 97% of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile without a single missile fired or a drop of blood spilled.





“We pulled it off without firing a missile,” Obama said. “We got 97% of their enriched uranium out. There’s no dispute that it worked and we didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz.”





The remarks land at a moment when Trump and his allies are rattling sabers at Tehran all over again, entertaining military options that Obama’s team made unnecessary through patient, multilateral negotiation. The contrast could not be sharper.





Trump scrapped the Iran deal in 2018, calling it the worst agreement ever made. What followed was years of escalating tensions, Iranian enrichment back on the rise, and a region pushed repeatedly to the brink. The “maximum pressure” campaign produced maximum chaos and nothing resembling a resolution.





Obama’s point is simple and backed by the record: diplomacy worked. The uranium was gone. The Strait of Hormuz stayed open. Nobody’s kid came home in a flag-draped coffin over it.