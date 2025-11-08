Observers in awe as stocks see worst week since Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’

Market Watch attributed the flop to the tech industry and the government shutdown. Yahoo Finance cited “seesaw stretches for ‘Magnificent Seven’ stalwarts Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA). The S&P 500 and the Dow also closed out the bumpy week in the red as persistent worries about an AI bubble and Big Tech valuations run high.”

MSNBC VP of editorial and bookings, Jesse Rodriguez, wrote on X, “US stock indexes are on track for their worst five-day start to November since 2008.”

“The Warren Buffett Indicator (market cap to GDP), the Shiller CAPE ratio (stock prices to earnings), and my Dr. X bubble detector are at record highs. WHEN WILL THE BUBBLE BURST?” asked Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University.

“You can get people to believe a lot of things, but I guarantee you can’t get them to believe grocery prices are down,” said chief economist Tim Duy at SGH Macro Advisors, referring to President Donald Trump’s argument that prices for everything are better.

Stock associate Mike Bostic flagged concerns over the labor market, shutdown and AI bubble as the possible cause.

“Ping! Is that the bubble bursting?! Bad day for American AI and tech stocks today…” said academic researcher Dr. Ian McCormick. He later added, “The selloff seems to be driven by anxiety over the ongoing US government shutdown, the resulting dearth of economic data, and warnings that an AI bubble might burst soon.”

In the background, “Elon will be a trillionaire. Wild,” said Certified Financial Education Instructor Kalu Aja.

“Thanks, Donald!” blamed media executive John Goodman.