Observers Worried Over Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Weight Loss

Some fans online have expressed worry over Bishop T.D. Jakes looking a bit leaner after experiencing a health incident last year.

The reactions came when the preacher shared a video on his Instagram page to promote an upcoming event dubbed “Good Soil Forum” set to take place in Dallas.

He told his followers that he would be a featured speaker for the entrepreneurship event, which has other guests including Oprah Winfrey and others.

While he encouraged his followers to attend the event, some of his followers commented about his new appearance.

“When did you lose all that weight?” a user asked before another replied, “When he got sick. He has lost a lot of weight. He looks good.”

In November, Bishop Jakes suffered a medical emergency at church while preaching to his congregation.

Last month, he stepped aside as senior pastor of The Potter’s House, after leading his congregation for about three decades.

He passed on the mantle to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and his son-in-law, Pastor Touré Roberts.

His daughter and son-in-law would assume their roles officially in July as Bishop Jakes would remain a board member of the church.

Speaking to his followers after the medical emergency at church, he noted: “I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me, and you be sheep without a shepherd.”

Incoming Head Preacher, Jakes-Roberts, responded to her father’s decision saying: “As your pastor-elect, co-senior pastor elect, I’m grateful, I’m honored. As your daughter, I’m so happy you’re going to get some rest.”

The Potter’s House had since released a statement confirming the shift in administration or leadership, saying it was necessary to give the youth an opportunity lead.

Appearing recently on the Today Show in March, Bishop Jakes stated that he was not aware of what was happening around him at the time of the heart attack.

“I didn’t really realize what was happening to me onstage until I got to the hospital in an ambulance…And the doctor leaned over in my ear and said, ‘You’ve had a massive heart attack,” he stated. Jakes explained that he was surprised about the incident, as he did not have the traditional symptoms of a heart attack.