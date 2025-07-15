OC WENT AS AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, HE WENT TO FETCH GREENER PASTURE – CQ ON OC’S MOVE TO USA AND HIS DECISION TO REMAIN





Veteran Zambian artist CQ Muzukulu opened up about his best career moments touring the USA with OC Oscillation and JYC, and getting paid 17,000 USD at one particular show which was more than their usual 1,000 USD paycheck while featuring on Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast hosted by Kenny T.





When this six months, twenty-five(25) states USA tour, which the singer described as the best moment in his singing career, ended, they came back to Zambia.





The singer told Kenny T after he queried about OC remaining in the USA, “We stayed for a bit then OC just said hmm mune, kulya twafuma kulya, I think ekuli program.”





The two would converse about how OC Oscillation left Zambia at a time he was becoming a mainstream artist. CQ said people have different dreams, and for him, he chose to visit the USA from time to time and not become an illegal citizen in that country as it is not the nicest thing.





“Who is illegal?” Kenny T asked CQ. The singer responded, “Like, OC went as an illegal immigrant, like he went to fetch greener pasture. So, you become an illegal whilst you push, so in the process of pushing, you run away from police, you run away from all these immigration officers.”





CQ further highlighted that he did not fancy that idea of constantly running away when one just saw a police car until one got the right documentation. Hence, unlike OC Oscillation, he chose to stay and renew his visa before going back.





The singer would say that he took a couple more trips to the USA for shows in 2014, but since OC’s departure, they have not met, but they still talk.





“Now, he’s established now. He’s big now, he runs the USA, he knows his ways about. He’s not like a small boy, now he is like a big boy,” added the singer.





CQ would finally tell Kenny T that OC Oscillation is now in Hollywood pursuing an acting career, and he is also continuing with his music career.





OC Oscillation is one of the best artists to come out of Zambia. His ability to evolve and not only survive but succeed in different environments is something young people would do great to learn from the singer and actor.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/oc-went-as-an-illegal-immigrant-he-went-to-fetch-greener-pasture-cq-on-ocs-move-to-usa-and-his-decision-to-remain/