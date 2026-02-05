OCiDA ENDORSES HH FOR 2026 ELECTIONS

THE Our-Civic-Duty Association has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development-UPND in the August 2026 general election.

OSiDA Spokesperson Simwinji Simwinji has called on Zambians to support President Hichilema and the UPND Alliance in the August citing the need for continuity and stability as the country undergoes economic recovery.

Mr. Simwinji has warned that a change in leadership at this stage could disrupt ongoing reforms, weaken investor confidence, slow infrastructure development, and derail youth empowerment programmes and institutional strengthening efforts.

The association has noted that Zambia is currently in a recovery phase, with foundations being laid for long-term prosperity.

He says Zambians must not forget the sufferings they underwent under the leadership of the formal ruling party where lawlessness and mismanagement of resources plunged the country into distress.

The civic organisation says it is convinced that Zambia is in capable hands and that maintaining the current leadership will ensure stability and sustained progress.

OCIDA has also stated that its endorsement of the UPND does not in any way represent political inclination.

Meanwhile, has OCiDA urged the government to formalise small-scale mining, expedite constituency delimitation, eliminate load shedding, ensure timely farmer payments, and bring lawful closure to the burial of former President Edgar Lungu.

Diamond TV