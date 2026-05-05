Offensive stage of Iran war is ‘over’ – Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio confirmed that “Operation Epic Fury” – the name given to the initial US-Israeli offensive against Iran – is finished.

“Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation,” Rubio tells reporters and says the offensive stage of the war with Iran is “over”.

Now, Rubio says, the president would prefer to reach a deal with Iran including a memorandum of understanding on how the Strait of Hormuz can be fully reopened.

“That’s the route he prefers. That is so far not the route that Iran has chosen,” Rubio adds.

After around 50 minutes at the podium, the US secretary of state then brings his media conference to a close.