Office of Malawi Vice President Dismisses Alleged UK Trip Budget as Fake

The Office of the Vice President has dismissed as false and misleading documents circulating on social media purporting to detail expenditure for Vice President Dr Jane Ansah’s alleged private trip to the United Kingdom.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Vice President’s Office spokesperson Richard Mveriwa said the document is fake and did not originate from any government institution, describing it as an attempt to deceive the public.

“The document circulating on social media is not authentic. It is misleading and should be treated as false,” said Mveriwa.

The document, dated December 11 and allegedly addressed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Malawi Mission in London, claims that Dr Ansah is scheduled to travel to the UK from December 26 to January 10, accompanied by 16 officials and a special guest, and that she would be based in Nottingham during the visit.

Despite the official denial, the document has triggered widespread online debate and backlash, with some social media users alleging that the trip would cost nearly K1.9 billion. The Office of the Vice President has dismissed these figures as unverified.

Mveriwa urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and advised Malawians to rely on official government communication or seek clarification from relevant authorities.

He added that the deliberate spread of false information creates unnecessary confusion and undermines public trust, reiterating that the Office of the Vice President remains committed to transparency and responsible communication.