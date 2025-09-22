Below is the official letter by the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Secretariat on the events at Gilgal Assembly Yesterday







PENTECOSTAL ASSEMBLIES OF GOD ZAMBIA (PAOG-Z) COUNCIL OF BISHOPS

OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON GILGAL MISSION CENTRE AND BISHOP JOSTON K. CHAMA



Date: 22nd September 2025



The Council of Bishops of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia (PAOG-Z) wishes to address our membership, and all concerned, regarding the recent regrettable developments at Gilgal Mission Centre, Lusaka Province.





Ordinarily, matters of discipline are handled exclusively through our established biblical and constitutional channels. Indeed, since August 2025, the case concerning Bishop Joston K. Chama has been conducted in strict accordance with these procedures.





However, considering staged acts of rebellion at Gilgal Mission Centre on Sunday 21.09.2025 and the circulation of falsehoods on social media purporting that fabricated allegations lie at the centre of this matter, we are compelled, in this instance, to issue this public statement.





Unfortunate Incident of Defiance



On Sunday 21.09.2025, an eleven-member combined team, comprising representatives of the PAOG- Z Executive Council, the Lusaka Provincial Executive, and the PAOG-Z Disciplinary Committee, visited Gilgal Mission Centre to carry out the third in a roll of normal administrative duties of finalizing the formal announcement of Bishop Chama’s excommunication.

To our deepest regret, a section of individuals, in open defiance of both biblical authority and constitutional order, humiliated and threatened violence against this duly constituted team.





Such conduct not only grieves the Spirit of God but also constitutes rebellion against God ordained leadership in the Body of Christ. Scripture is clear: “For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry” (1 Samuel 15:23).





We condemn these actions in the strongest terms. They represent a grave offense against the holiness and order of Christ’s Church and shall be urgently addressed with remedial measures in accordance with both Scripture and the PAOG-Z Constitution.



OFFICIAL POSITION OF PAOG-Z



For the avoidance of doubt, the Council of Bishops hereby places on record, the following:



1. Excommunication of Bishop Joston K. Chama



Bishop Joston K. Chama remains excommunicated from the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia on account of a thoroughly investigated and biblically adjudicated case of sexual misconduct. His ministerial credentials and membership in PAOG-Z were revoked on 8th September 2025.





This was done in accordance with the biblical requirements of holiness and accountability (1 Thessalonians 4:3-5; 1 Timothy 3:1-7; Titus 1:6-7; Matthew 18:15-20) and indeed the PAOG-Z Constitution (Articles 27 and 113).





2. Administrative Guardianship of Gilgal Assembly



Gilgal Mission Centre has been placed under the direct administrative guardianship of the Lusaka Provincial Bishop and the Provincial Executive supported by office of the Southern Region Coordinator. Appropriate transitional arrangements are being made to ensure that ministry continues in order, peace, and accountability.





3. Condemnation of Staged Defiance



The orchestrated rebellion by certain individuals and supporters of the excommunicated Bishop is as serious as the sin that led to his removal. Such conduct will not be tolerated within PAOG-Z.





Remedial measures are underway, guided by the Scriptures and constitutional order.



Guiding Principles



As communicated in our internal memorandum of 17th September 2025, PAOG-Z does not engage in vilification or disparagement of individuals under discipline.





However, where individuals or groups choose to resist correction and perpetuate sin, we are left with no option but to apply biblical sanctions in order to safeguard the purity of the Church.



Appeal for Calm and Unity



We appeal to the brethren at Gilgal Mission Centre, and the wider Fellowship, to remain calm as further administrative steps are taken to urgently restore order.





The Council of Bishops assures the entire membership of PAOG-Z that we are on firm ground to preserve corporate sanity and a unified vision under our 2024-2029 Strategic Plan. Let it be clearly understood – autonomy does not mean independence, but rather responsible interdependence. We remain determined to steer PAOG-Z towards Breaking Limitations and achieving Spirit-Empowered Transformation as a united, not fragmented, body of Christ. This too, shall pass.



Issued by Order of the Council of Bishops

Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia (PAOG-Z)



Bishop Dr Lenson Bwalya

General Secretary