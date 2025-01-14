Official statement from aunt Ira’s son: Please save my mother

Please save my mother



Official statement from aunt Ira’s son



Hi all as you may be aware me and my young brother 🧑 we are schooling in Germany 🇩🇪.but it is so disheartening and so heartbreaking 💔 to see my mother in such a state people around her are not helping her anymore 🥵

I have had countless talks with her but still no change and I have tried to engage mums siblings who have Shawn no interest in her well being so I ask everyone on social media to help me report her pages so that they should be taken down because on my part I’m losing it .im in university and I have to look after little brother and her please 🙏

my fellow Zambians I’m asking y’all to join me in praying for my mother and I’m working around the clock so that I can be in Zambia soon to try and take care of her in the best possible way I can or to try and bring her to Germany 🇩🇪

I’m just a 19year old who loves my mother very much and this is affecting my studies .

im also asking you Zambians to be nice with the way you comments because as her kids we are being affected so we have resorted to deleted our accounts and stay out of facebook,because some comments i saw were so heartbreaking 💔 someone saying chalipena,she needs to be locked up in chainama and i know you have every right to say whatever you want but I just pray 🙏 you don’t get to have a parent who go through such a phase and I just want to thank everyone with nice comments my mother can be a nuisance to everyone but to us she’s a hero and she will overcome this thank you 🙏



Forgive me for my broken English I’m more fluent in Dutch