OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON HON. ANITA KAMANGA’S POLITICAL POSITION



We wish to address the many speculations and rumours currently circulating regarding the next political move of Hon. Anita Kamanga.





As it stands, Hon. Anita Kamanga, despite having the democratic right to contest under any political party or even as an independent candidate, has currently slowed down on making any political decision, and no one should claim to know her next move at this moment.





We therefore want to make it very clear that all the speculations going around concerning Hon. Anita Kamanga do not represent her official intentions.





For now, Hon. Anita Kamanga remains a loyal member of the United Party for National Development (UPND), and any official position or decision concerning her political future shall be communicated through the proper and official channels.





We urge members of the public, media platforms, and political players to avoid spreading unverified information designed to mislead the people.

Issued in the interest of truth, unity, and political clarity.



Chongwe Youth Advocate