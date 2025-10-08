Offset denies cheating on Cardi B with Saweetie

Offset has finally addressed the long-standing rumors linking him to rapper Saweetie, while also opening up about his divorce from Cardi B and the struggles that contributed to the end of their marriage.

In a candid conversation with actress and singer Keke Palmer, Offset was confronted directly about allegations that he had spent the night with Saweetie, claims that fueled months of online speculation. The rapper, however, On the other hand, calling them baseless and strange.

“That whole Saweetie thing was just weird,” Offset said, shifting in his seat during the interview. “I don’t know where that came from. It’s just one of those rumors that take off for no reason.”

Offset also referred to Cardi B affectionately as “bro” while explaining that despite the noise around their relationship, the infidelity and personal mistakes on his part ultimately led to their breakup.

“I messed up, and it cost me my marriage,” he admitted, acknowledging that his actions had “toppled” their nearly seven-year relationship.

When asked about the status of his divorce, Offset confirmed that it has not yet been finalized, though both he and Cardi B seem to agree that the separation is for the best.

Cardi B has previously spoken out about her frustrations and heartbreak over Offset’s behavior, often venting publicly on social media. The couple known for their fiery relationship, have broken up and reconciled multiple times over the years before filing for divorce again in 2024.

In another part of the interview, Offset reflected on the loss of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff, describing it as a wound that still hasn’t healed. He also discussed his battle to overcome codeine addiction, a struggle that worsened after the group’s massive 2016 hit “Bad & Boujee” catapult

Offset believe for helping him regain control of his life, saying he’s focused on becoming a better man after years of chaos and controversy.