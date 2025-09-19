Offset laughs at Cardi B for having a kid with another man while their divorce is not finalized

American rapper, Offset, has announced that his divorce with Cardi B has not yet been finalized although the latter make it appear so.

In a post on his X page, the rapper wrote, “Divorce ain’t even finalized and you popping out another man kid.”

The once celebrity couple have been navigating their divorce since Cardi B filed for divorce in July 2024.

The pair had broken up after she alleged Offset has been cheating on her with other women including his baby mama.

The announcement about the divorce not being done comes on the heels of Cardi B’s announcement of expecting a bay with his new boyfriend.

Cardi B is currently in a relationship with NFL star Stefan Diggs. Rumors about them began in October 2024.

In February this year, the pair confirmed the suspicions after both of them were seen together at a party inside Miami.

In July, the pair were reported to have broken up but Cardi shot down breakup rumors again with a TikTok video showing off a $73,000 Patek Philippe watch Diggs gifted her.

After speculations for months, Cardi finally confirmed her pregnancy for Stefon Diggs on the CBS morning show on Tuesday.

She stated that she wanted to release the news on her own terms.

Offset who has been behind the scene all this while has not been known to be in any form of relationship since the divorce announcement.

The rapper has kept it relatively low. He has however been throwing shades at his exwife and her new boyfriend here and there.