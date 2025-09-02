Ohio man k!lled pregnant girlfriend on her due date days after he already asked his boss for bereavement leave

A cold-hearted Ohio man asked his boss for bereavement leave to mourn his slain pregnant girlfriend — before he hired two pals to kill her on the day she was due to have their baby, authorities said.

Kayvon Warren, 30, allegedly enlisted his friends to help kill 26-year-old India Kinamore in her Colerain Township home on March 4, 2023, the day she was to give birth to the couple’s child — but telegraphed the murder by first asking for time off to mourn her death, Hamilton County prosecutors said.

“This should have been one of the happiest days of India’s life,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a statement as she announced a 13-count murder indictment against the trio.

“Instead, the father of the child conspired with two others to kill her. It’s heartbreaking,” Pillich said. “My office will see that justice is done for both India and her baby.”

Warren was allegedly seeing another woman and struggling financially, even losing his home, and had tried to pressure Kinamore into having an abortion.

Instead, the accused killer allegedly hired Robert Ervin, 20, and 22-year-old Lamar Morris Suggs, and broke into Kinamore’s home around 6 a.m. with plans to mask the murder as a burglary gone wrong, prosecutors claim.

All three fled the scene after shooting and killing the young mother-to-be, according to officials.

County detectives and Colerain Police Department officers conducted dozens of interviews and scoured financial and phone records to finally break the case — which led to last week’s indictment.

The three were charged with aggravated murder, burglary and felony assault, with Ervin and Suggs also facing weapons charges.

Online records show that Warren is being held at the county jail without bail following the arraignments, while Ervin is behind bars on $300,000 bail. It was not immediately clear what Suggs’ bail conditions are.

All three face up to life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.