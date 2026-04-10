BREAKING: OIL SHOCK ALERT — Iran’s “15 Ships Rule” Could STRANGLE Global Energy Supply



A tiny waterway… a massive restriction… and a move that could shake the global economy overnight.





Iran has reportedly imposed a strict new limit:



*Only 15 ships per day can pass through the Strait of Hormuz under a fragile ceasefire agreement.*



And the world is watching closely.



Why This Changes EVERYTHING

The Strait of Hormuz may look small on a map — just 34 km wide — but it carries:



Critical shipments like gas, fertilizers, and global trade goods

Normal volume of over 130–150 ships per day, which included, on average, 15-18 oil tankers carrying roughly 20% of the world’s daily oil supply.





Now imagine that flow suddenly restricted.



What’s Happening Right Now?

Since the conflict began earlier this year:

– Iran has largely restricted access to the strait

– Global oil prices have already spiked sharply

– Shipping companies are facing delays and uncertainty





Now, with a cap of just 15 vessels per day, the pressure could intensify.



Global Impact: A Chain Reaction

This isn’t just about one region.

1. Oil Prices Could Surge Again

Less supply = higher prices worldwide





2. Global Trade Disruptions

Delays in shipments of energy and essential goods



3. Economic Shockwaves

From fuel costs to food prices — everything could rise





Is this a temporary ceasefire condition…

Or a strategic chokehold on global energy?



Because whoever controls the Strait of Hormuz…



Controls the flow of the world’s economy.