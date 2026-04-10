BREAKING: OIL SHOCK ALERT — Iran’s “15 Ships Rule” Could STRANGLE Global Energy Supply
A tiny waterway… a massive restriction… and a move that could shake the global economy overnight.
Iran has reportedly imposed a strict new limit:
*Only 15 ships per day can pass through the Strait of Hormuz under a fragile ceasefire agreement.*
And the world is watching closely.
Why This Changes EVERYTHING
The Strait of Hormuz may look small on a map — just 34 km wide — but it carries:
Critical shipments like gas, fertilizers, and global trade goods
Normal volume of over 130–150 ships per day, which included, on average, 15-18 oil tankers carrying roughly 20% of the world’s daily oil supply.
Now imagine that flow suddenly restricted.
What’s Happening Right Now?
Since the conflict began earlier this year:
– Iran has largely restricted access to the strait
– Global oil prices have already spiked sharply
– Shipping companies are facing delays and uncertainty
Now, with a cap of just 15 vessels per day, the pressure could intensify.
Global Impact: A Chain Reaction
This isn’t just about one region.
1. Oil Prices Could Surge Again
Less supply = higher prices worldwide
2. Global Trade Disruptions
Delays in shipments of energy and essential goods
3. Economic Shockwaves
From fuel costs to food prices — everything could rise
Is this a temporary ceasefire condition…
Or a strategic chokehold on global energy?
Because whoever controls the Strait of Hormuz…
Controls the flow of the world’s economy.