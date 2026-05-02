Oil tankers reroute to the Red Sea as Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens



Global oil shipping is undergoing a major shift as increasing numbers of tankers divert away from the Strait of Hormuz, opting instead for routes through the Red Sea.





Shipping firms are losing confidence in a near-term reopening of Hormuz, as ongoing tensions linked to the Iran–United States conflict continue to disrupt one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints.





However, the Red Sea is far from a safe alternative. The route has become increasingly dangerous due to armed groups operating from Yemen, with attacks on commercial vessels, drones, and anti-ship missiles posing a constant threat. Key passages like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remain highly vulnerable, making every transit a high-risk operation.





With rising security threats, naval deployments, and soaring insurance costs across both routes, many companies are now planning for prolonged disruption rather than a quick return to normal.





The shift highlights a growing reality: global energy supply chains are being forced into more dangerous and unpredictable corridors, with potential consequences for fuel prices and economic stability worldwide.