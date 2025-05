Omotoso arrested for alleged immigration violations after church service



Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso was arrested this morning in East London, Eastern Cape, after a church service for alleged immigration law violations.





The arrest comes shortly after his acquittal on rape and human trafficking charges.





He is currently being held at the Mdantsane Police Station and is expected to appear in court on Monday.



Authorities have not yet revealed the specifics of the immigration charges.