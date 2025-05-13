Omotoso launches urgent court bid against ‘prohibited person’ status after re-arrest



Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has filed an urgent High Court bid to review the Department of Home Affairs’ decision to declare him a prohibited person in South Africa.





This follows his re-arrest on May 10, 2025, in East London for allegedly violating the Immigration Act, after his controversial acquittal on rape and trafficking charges in April 2025.





His legal team argues the prohibited status, which renders him an illegal resident facing deportation, may involve legal loopholes and seeks to challenge its validity.