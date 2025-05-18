Breaking news



Omotoso set to leave South Africa today



Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso is set to leave South Africa today, May 18, following his release from immigration-related charges earlier this week.





The 66-year-old, acquitted in April 2025 of 32 charges including rape and human trafficking, had been rearrested on May 10 for violating the Immigration Act. On May 13, the East London Magistrates Court allowed him to remain in the country pending a High Court review of his “prohibited person” status.





His departure comes amid the National Prosecuting Authority’s appeal of his acquittal.