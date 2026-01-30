Rev Walter Mwambazi writes:

On Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Body in a Freezer 8 Months After Death

It’s beyond tragic. One wonders whether this is some Shakespearean tragedy or worse. It’s so disheartening… an ongoing nightmare.

Is this some kind of after death karma? Is this a curse? As Africans the idea of someone remaining unburied for this long is literally anathema. It’s beyond a curse!

And for the love of God, the big question we seem to have no answer for — why? 😭

Why, why, why?

Do his relatives even care honestly? Is this about settling scores? Is it about selfish fears? What in God’s name is it?

Both sides of this divide are squabbling whilst an elderly statesman of great repute remains unburied. For me this is beyond unacceptable. It’s borderline belligerent.

If you had asked me back in June that we would be here — 8 months later and our former commander in chief would still have his body stuck in some fridge in Pretoria — I would have said it’s impossible.

Yet — unreal as it may seem — here we are. I am honestly flabbergasted. There has to be something fundamentally flawed about us, both those from the family and those from government.

Is it pride mwebantu? Or what can it be aini? 8 months!! Aweh!

Can we drop our pride whoever it is and let’s get this son of the soil buried please. Tapapata!

Vachilamo! ❤️‍🩹