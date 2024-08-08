Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has declared his plan to embrace “a lot of risks” as the club targets a better 2024/25 season.

After joining from Inter for £47.2m, Onana experienced a mixed debut season, with notable errors as he adapted to his new role, though he also made vital saves and improved significantly over the season.

The Cameroon international is undaunted by the challenges of risky situations and has warned fans to anticipate frequent risk-taking going forward.

“That’s me, and I think it’s what you’re going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks.

I can tell you in advance already!” Onana told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield.

“Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me! I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.

The best teams in the world take risks. Building from the back, recognise things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four.

“For me, it’s important to recognise those kinds of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all. I think it’s going to be nice this season.”

Manchester United secured the FA Cup in May with a surprising victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

Despite this success, their season was difficult, featuring an early departure from the Champions League, no relief from the Europa League, and their worst-ever finish in the Premier League, ending in eighth place.

“One hundred per cent, I don’t think it was good enough last season because I’m coming from playing in the Champions League final [with Inter in 2023],” Onana commented.

“The FA Cup is important but not enough for Manchester United.

The targets have to be really high and we will go for it this season. I’m really excited about the new signings and I think with the way my teammates are working hard every day, I’m very positive.”