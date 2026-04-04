Once Elected, I Will Rule Like Lungu – Mundubile

TONSE Alliance president Brian Mundubile has pledged that, if elected, he will lead the country in the footsteps of the late President Edgar Lungu, who he says left the nation united.

Mundubile emphasized that the Alliance is committed to ensuring peace, even for those who previously sought to divide the country, noting that vengeance should be left to God.

Speaking during a media briefing while welcoming new members into the Alliance, Mundubile called on party supporters to work together in promoting national unity and development.

He urged citizens to embrace reconciliation and to prioritize the nation’s interests above personal or political differences, saying that a united Zambia is essential for sustainable progress.

“The late President Lungu demonstrated leadership that brought people together, and we must continue in that spirit. As a nation, we must focus on peace, dialogue, and inclusivity,” Mundubile said.

He added that the Alliance would not discriminate against anyone based on past political affiliations and that all Zambians would have a role to play in the country’s growth.

Mundubile also appealed to political actors to respect the democratic process, cautioning against actions that could incite division or unrest.

“Our mandate is to serve the people, and we call on everyone to contribute positively. The path to development is through unity, collaboration, and respect for each other,” he stated.

The event saw a large turnout of new members, who pledged their support to the TONSE Alliance and committed to promoting peace and stability in the country.