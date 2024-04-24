ONE DAY FIKAPANGA SENSE- Kalaba

ONE DAY FIKAPANGA SENSE.

Schemed before the foundations of the earth.

Manifested at birth.

Ignited with every visitation made with my late father when he was Member of Parliament.

Got clearer as a young Prince on the Palace grounds.

Drove me to noble vocation of Priesthood.

From Priesthood, it drove me to the Civil service.

From the Civil service it took me to a place of rare privilege to serve the Zambian People.

It’s been a journey where doubt, gloom and betrayal have been my constant companions whispering in the shadows but the voice to see this through to its end has been loudest.

I hope someone reading this finds strength to Get up and show up!

Harry

24/4/24.