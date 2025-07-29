ZAMBIANS CAUTIONED OVER US VISA ABUSE



….one in every eight Zambians travelling to the United States overstays their visa or fails to return.





Government has issued a caution to Zambians travelling to, or residing in, the United States of America, urging them to strictly adhere to visa conditions.





Ministry of Information and Media Acting Permanent Secretary, LOUIS MWANSA, says Government is concerned by recent statistics indicating that one in every eight Zambians travelling to the United States overstays their visa or fails to return.





Mr. MWANSA has warned that such trends could tarnish Zambia’s international reputation and potentially lead to tighter travel restrictions for future travellers.





He said that violating visa conditions, such as overstaying or working without proper authorization, can have serious consequences, including fines, imprisonment, or deportation.





This is contained in a statement made available in Lusaka today.



ZNBC