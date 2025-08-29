One Person Dies as Bus is Set Ablaze at the Hands of Villagers for Cattle Rustling



One person has died while another sustained serious injuries after being attacked by an angry mob on suspicion of cattle rustling in Sinda District, Eastern Province.





The mob also set ablaze a quantum bus which the suspected rustlers were using.



Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba , confirmed the incident, saying it occurred around 19:00 hours yesterday at Kalomo Village.





Mr. Mweemba explained that villagers became suspicious after spotting a strange bus parked in a nearby bush.





He said fearing it was linked to rampant cattle thefts in the area, the community pursued the vehicle, forcing the occupants to flee.





Mr. Mweemba said two of the suspects were later apprehended and beaten with sticks and stones.

#CattleRustling

#mobjustice