Press Statement

ONE YEAR ONLY: HH HAS PERFORMED BEYOND EXPECTATION – ZEHEST

11th August 2022

Zambian Empowerment Hub for Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (ZEHEST) congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn administration for there tireless efforts as they clock one year in office.

ZEHEST notes with gratitude that the Nation has noted the progressive change it was looking for.

We note that in order to boost the economy, government should place emphasis and allocate funds to agriculture and local manufacturing.

This should include value addition in the agriculture sector because it will position Zambia strategically to advance intra Africa trade.

This is possible given the various bilateral agreements that President Hakainde Hichilema has signed with neighbouring countries.

ZEHEST believes that the agriculture sector has potential to create jobs and employment given the challenge that emerged from the census recruitment.

We are confident that value addition in the agriculture sector would increase Zambia’s international profile and competitiveness in the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

ZEHEST notes that with almost a year of being in office, the New Dawn Government has performed beyond expectation.

This is because Zambia has seen increased domestic resource mobilisation, increased flow of investment and stability of the Kwacha against the Dollar.

ZEHEST encourages Government to ensure that the reduction in fuel prices and bus fares should reach other sectors in order for most citizens especially those in low earning brackets to experience the relief.

We affirm that the social sector spending and entrepreneurship development would be key.

ZEHEST calls for entrepreneurship because it is there to stimulate economic activity towards raising our GDP.

This should focus in key sectors like agriculture, technology, and services sectors.

We conclude that social sector spending be towards addressing the high cost of living and fight against poverty.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

ZEHEST is a youth led think tank Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) working around Entrepreneurship, Environment, Governance and Empowerment programs, projects and policies.

Clarence Muzyamba

Executive Director

+260977404322

[email protected]