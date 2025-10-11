ONLY BALLY CAN UNSEAT HH IN 2026- Spuki Mulemwa

ONLY BALLY CAN UNSEAT HH IN 2026

President Hakainde Hichilema’s development agenda being rolled out accross the country speaks volumes about his focused leadership.





Indeed, the Republican President has demonstrated unwavering dedication to duty and tacit commitment to improve citizens’ welfare by not only increased and expanded in scope CDF, which is a game-changer as lives are being transformed, and infrastructural developmental projects are visible in all 156 constituencies nationwide, but also truly speaks to the Zambian people’s aspirations.





Whilst his critics who all want to unseat him in 2026 are busy making political noise and empty promises to gain cheap political mileage, he’s delivering on his campaign promises such as the much appreciated re-introduced free education policy, enabling children who previously were unable to go to school access education, especially children in far-flung rural areas like Western Province, creating pupils’ conducive learning environment by supplying schools with locally-made desks and other educational materials.





It is for these reasons, we are confident that only Bally can unseat HH as the Zambian people will no doubt renew President Hichilema’s mandate to govern the country in 2026.





Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator