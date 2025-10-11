ONLY BALLY CAN UNSEAT HH IN 2026- Spuki Mulemwa

ONLY BALLY CAN UNSEAT HH IN 2026
President Hakainde Hichilema’s development agenda being rolled out accross the country speaks volumes about his focused leadership.
Indeed, the Republican President has demonstrated unwavering dedication to duty and tacit commitment to improve citizens’ welfare by not only increased and expanded in scope CDF, which is a game-changer as lives are being transformed, and infrastructural developmental projects are visible in all 156 constituencies nationwide, but also truly speaks to the Zambian people’s aspirations.
Whilst his critics who all want to unseat him in 2026 are busy making political noise and empty promises to gain cheap political mileage, he’s delivering on his campaign promises such as the much appreciated re-introduced free education policy, enabling children who previously were unable to go to school access education, especially children in far-flung rural areas like Western Province, creating pupils’ conducive learning environment by supplying schools with locally-made desks and other educational materials.
It is for these reasons, we are confident that only Bally can unseat HH as the Zambian people will no doubt renew President Hichilema’s mandate to govern the country in 2026.
Issued by:
Spuki Mulemwa
Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator
Honestly citizens, I wish we could stop talking about the soon to be ex president, Hakainde. Let us focus on what our future should look like, and who the best person is to take us there. Let us start scrutinising the current list of those that could take over next year. Failure to accept that we will have a new president next year is synonymous to preparing for failure. Let us be proactive and avoid the same mistakes we made in 2021. Let us not be fooled by another tribalist conman.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
COPY AND PASTE SOUTHERN PROVINCE.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.