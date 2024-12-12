Only Constitution Can Bar Someone to stand for FAZ positions – Kamanga



FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has expressed shock over claims that the association is trying to bar individuals from contesting in the upcoming elections.



In an interview on the sidelines of the Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment handover in Lusaka yesterday, Kamanga said the electoral code has not been altered since its amendment in 2020.



Kamanga said the eligibility criteria was clearly spelt out in the Electoral Code and that those doubting could do a forensic check in the 2017 amended constitution.



“I am shocked that certain people can claim that we are trying to stop individuals from contesting the FAZ elections. All I can tell you is that elections will be next year. We have an electoral code which we follow. It’s the same code used in 2020 and nothing has been added or subtracted from it.



“The same rules apply. The eligibility criteria is spelt out. If you want, you can even go and do a forensic check. Look at the 2017 amended constitution. It’s the same criteria that was used. It has never changed up to this day. There is nothing to fear. I’m shocked why one would claim we are blocking the”.



He said the FAZ executive committee would meet in the coming days to approve the roadmap for the elections and announce the opening of nominations.



“Those who want to contest will be free to contest, but what is comforting is that for whatever reason, if you are not eligible, you have the right to appeal to the Electoral Appeals Committee, the Appeals Committee at FAZ, the FAZ Tribunal and the Court of Arbitration in Sport. So even if you are stopped at the first stage, you still have five other committees to appeal to,” he said.



Asked about his intentions to re-contest his position, Kamanga said there was no debate about it.



“It’s not even a debate. When the nominations open, we will all file our nominations. For the time being, we are still working. There is a difference between those who are already serving and those who are outside,” he said.



At the moment, Kamanga said those serving in the current executive committee would remain committed towards working



“Those outside are focused on making pronouncements and what they will be doing. At the end of the day, when elections come, all of us will go to the same members and tell them about what we have done. Those who feel they can do better will also give their story,” Kamanga said.



So far, former FAZ vice president Emmanuel Munaile and ex general secretaries Adrian Kashala and Machacha Shapande are the notables to have declared their intent to challenge Kamanga.



CREDIT: Times of Zambia