🇿🇦 ONLY TWO FIGHTER JETS OPERATIONAL? SOUTH AFRICANS LEFT SHOCKED BY STATE OF THE AIR FORCE ✈️



South Africans are once again debating the country’s military readiness after reports revealed that only a tiny portion of the South African Air Force’s fighter jet fleet is currently operational.





Defence Minister recently addressed Parliament amid growing concerns over the condition of the country’s military equipment, especially the Air Force’s Gripen fighter jets.





According to defence reports and parliamentary discussions, South Africa’s Air Force has been struggling for years with:

• Budget cuts

• Maintenance backlogs

• Shortages of spare parts

• Limited pilot flying hours

• Aging infrastructure





The South African Air Force originally acquired 26 Saab Gripen fighter jets as part of the country’s strategic defence package, but multiple reports over recent years have shown that only a handful remain airworthy at any given time due to financial constraints.





Military analysts warn that the declining state of the Air Force could weaken South Africa’s ability to:

• Protect its airspace

• Respond to regional threats

• Conduct peacekeeping operations

• Assist during emergencies and disasters



Parliament has also heard concerns that highly trained pilots are receiving fewer flying hours than international standards require, raising fears about long-term operational readiness.





Despite criticism, government officials argue that the SANDF is facing the same financial pressures affecting many state institutions across the country, with defence budgets shrinking while operational demands continue increasing.





The debate has now sparked major questions online:

Should South Africa prioritise fixing its military capabilities or should taxpayer money focus on unemployment, crime, healthcare, and service delivery first?





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What do you think does South Africa still have a military strong enough to defend the country in a serious crisis?



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