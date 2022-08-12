Dear Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,

12 months ago today, I happily voted for you, I happily asked many others to vote for you, we did just that and went home very happy for doing the right thing.

Your Excellency, voting for you was the most exciting thing I must say, I do not regret having voted for you, infact, I would vote for you again and again. I always feel good and nice knowing that I did the best thing, voting for you was so fulfilling. Sir, you gave me the reasons why I voted and still would vote for you.

>>You never promised Heaven yet you started taking us there

>>You never promised us that we shall have massive dicongestion projects, yet you dicongested Lusaka massively

>>You never promised the Zambia Police and Zambia Army good houses, yet you gave them decent and good houses

>>You never promised us Hospitals, yet you gave us great hospitals across the nation

>>You never promised us level one Hospitals, yet you gave us level one Hospitals

>>You never promised us Universities, yet you gave us Universities

>>You never promised us Schools, yet you gave us Schols

Your Excellency, the list can go on and on.

ON THE OTHER HAND

>>You are not like them who promised the rule of law, yet they are breaking the very law they swore to uphold and protect

>>You are not like them who said Caderism will end yet, it has not ended, one year down the line

>>You are not like them who promised us money, yet the money exchange hands within themselves

>>You are not like them who promised to fight corruption, yet they are fighting your associates and your party leaders

>>You are not like them who promised cheaper procurement yet they have doubled and even more on the prices of many goods and service procured for example the 100 million scandal at Ministry of health

>>You are not like them who promised to end tribalism and nepotism, yet they are busy focusing on selected regions regards appointments and development

>>You are not like them who promised us cheaper fuel, yet they have increased fuel to over 20 kwacha per litre

>>You are not like them who promised cheaper fertiliser, yet they have bought too expensive fertiliser from their associates

>>You are not like them who promised to embrace those in the streets yet they are chasing booth owners

>>You are not like them who promised transperence, yet they have dark corner meetings in the lower Zambezi to sale this country to imperialists through establishing Military bases

>>You are not like them who promised Cheaper mealie meal and other goods and services, yet mealie meal is getting expensive and the cost of living is rising everytime.

The list can go on and on.

Sir, happy one year Anniversary since imperialists got power from you and handed it over to their puppets.

Sincerely Yours,

Proud voter for you

Chanoda Frackson Ngwira