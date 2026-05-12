OPEN LETTER: Trevor Ncube Blasts Ramaphosa Over Mnangagwa Farm Visit

Zimbabwean journalist and media executive Trevor Ncube has criticised Cyril Ramaphosa after his private visit to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s farm. Ncube called the visit troubling during what he described as Zimbabwe’s constitutional crisis.

In an open letter, Ncube criticised Ramaphosa’s timing. He said the visit happened as Mnangagwa’s government pushes Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

Critics argue the proposed changes could weaken democratic institutions. They also fear increased executive power.

Ncube said the government is undermining the spirit of Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution. Millions approved the constitution through a national referendum.

Concerns Grow Over Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3

Ncube argued that the public consultation process lacked genuine democratic engagement. He claimed authorities intimidated, silenced, or excluded opposing voices during parliamentary hearings. He also described the process as staged.

“This is not consultation. It is choreography. And it is unfolding in plain sight,” reads part of the letter.

Meanwhile, Ncube questioned the optics of Ramaphosa’s meeting. He highlighted the presence of controversial businessmen linked to Mnangagwa’s administration.

According to Ncube, the gathering could appear as regional support for Zimbabwe’s disputed constitutional changes.

He also warned about growing speculation surrounding businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei. Ncube said some people believe constitutional reforms could position Tagwirei for future political leadership. Although he called the claims speculative, Ncube said the visit increased public anxiety over Zimbabwe’s political future.

Ncube Calls for Wider Regional Engagement

Ncube also criticised Southern African Development Community and the African Union. He accused both organisations of remaining silent during Zimbabwe’s governance crisis.

In addition, Ncube referenced former South African president Thabo Mbeki. He argued that years of regional inaction worsened economic hardship and migration into South Africa.

However, Ncube said Zimbabweans must solve their political challenges through democratic processes and national dialogue. He then urged Ramaphosa, as SADC chairperson, to engage broader groups in Zimbabwe.

Ncube encouraged discussions with civil society, churches, opposition parties, and ordinary citizens. Finally, he urged South Africa not to support actions that weaken constitutional rule in Zimbabwe.

According to Ncube, Zimbabwe’s future depends on democracy, accountability, and public trust.