Operating a generator without a license is a punishable offence in Zimbabwe

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has warned businesses operating standby power generators of 5KVA and above to obtain emissions licences or face penalties for breaching environmental regulations.

In a public statement released this week, EMA Harare provincial manager Leon Mutungamiri urged companies to comply with the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27), which requires licences for generators that emit air pollutants.

“Standby power generators are one of the various trade facilities that release air pollutants through exhausts from the combustion of fossil fuels in internal engines,” said Mutungamiri.

He explained that under Statutory Instrument 72 of 2009 on Atmospheric Pollution Control, such generators fall under regulated air-emitting appliances and are therefore subject to strict emissions licensing requirements.

“Like all other air-emitting appliances, standby generators should comply with the air emissions licensing provisions outlined in the Environmental Management Act,” he said.

Mutungamiri warned that EMA has already begun conducting inspections and issuing non-compliance tickets across Harare Metropolitan Province.

“A standby generator with a power rating of more than 5KVA shall emit the exhaust emissions only under a licence issued by the Environmental Management Agency, excluding households,” he said.

The agency has intensified its monitoring efforts to ensure that business premises operating high-powered generators are registered and compliant with emissions standards.

According to the law, “no owner or operator of a trade or any establishment shall emit a substance or energy which causes or is likely to cause air pollution without an emission licence issued by the Agency”.

Mutungamiri advised businesses to visit EMA offices to acquire the necessary permits, warning that failure to comply will result in fines and further enforcement actions.

“All premises with emitting generators which are more than 5KVA, excluding households, are supposed to visit the Environmental Management Agency offices and acquire a licence,” he said.

The move is part of a broader effort by EMA to curb air pollution and encourage environmentally responsible business practices amid increasing reliance on standby generators due to frequent power outages.

Businesses operating within Harare and beyond are now under pressure to regularise their operations and ensure that their generators meet national environmental compliance standards or risk facing stiff penalties.

Source – the herald