Operation Dudula appears to be entering one of its biggest internal crises yet.



Reports say Zandile Dabula has resigned as President and member of the movement, citing internal divisions and disagreements over its future direction.





Some leaders reportedly believe Operation Dudula moved too quickly into politics and should have remained a civic movement focused on activism.



This is significant because Operation Dudula became one of South Africa’s most talked-about movements around immigration, jobs and border issues.





Now difficult questions are emerging:



Did politics divide the movement?



Did chasing political power weaken the original mission?





Or is this simply the growing pains of a movement trying to become something bigger?



Supporters may see this as a temporary setback.





Critics may see it as proof that internal cracks were always there.



But one thing is certain, immigration politics in South Africa is becoming more powerful, more emotional and more influential with every passing month