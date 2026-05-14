“Operation Dudula President Zandile Dabula Resigns After Internal Disagreements Over Movement’s Political Direction”





Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula has officially resigned from both her leadership position and membership of the organisation following growing internal disagreements over the future direction of the movement.





In her statement, Dabula said the decision came after serious reflection about the organisation’s future and her own role within it.





She revealed that some leaders believed Operation Dudula moved too quickly into becoming a political party, arguing that the movement had already built significant national support as a community activism organisation without entering formal politics.





According to Dabula, her vision no longer aligned with the current political direction being taken by the organisation. She also acknowledged increasing differences within leadership structures regarding strategy, governance, and the future identity of the movement.





Dabula further stated that she believes she can contribute more effectively outside of party politics and decided to step aside to allow Operation Dudula to continue on the path chosen by its current leadership.





The resignation has already sparked major debate online, with supporters expressing mixed reactions over what it means for the future of the movement.





Operation Dudula became widely known for its strong stance on illegal immigration, undocumented foreign nationals, crime, and service delivery issues, attracting both strong support and heavy criticism across South Africa.





Supporters view the movement as giving a voice to frustrated South Africans concerned about unemployment, border control, and pressure on public services.





Critics, however, have accused parts of the movement of fueling xenophobia and division within communities.



Dabula’s resignation now raises new questions about:





– the future leadership of Operation Dudula,

– whether the organisation can survive internal divisions,

– and whether activism movements should transition into political partiesx