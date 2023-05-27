OPINION ON KOFFI’S VISIT TO ZAMBIA

BY [Alf ]

Prior to Rhumba Musician Koffi Olomide ‘s sold out concert at Lusaka Showgrounds on May 26th , I asked Kadija from the House of Rhumba on what would happen if all the VIP tickets were sold out and the VIP section was full, her response was simple…

“We will simply stop selling Alf… We will stop receiving money to ensure safety” She said .

At that point I figured that Koffi’s Promoters Remarkable entertainment limited ‘s agenda was beyond money, but for the love of music.

Despite being among the Show publicists I decided to conduct my own research about promoter MARK! I realized that he was very skilled about the show business with the specifics in dividing labor.

I came to understand that he had everything figured out from sound , vending security, ticket sales, artists accomodation etc.

” If you want to have a successful show anywhere my friend, you have to love it with all your heart” I heard him whisper to his Public Relations Personel Chanoda Frackson Ngwira during one of the press briefings.

Away from the commendations, last night was show time!

It is every show gowers’ dream that their property is protected while they watch their favorite icons on stage, and it’s an undeniable fact that security was tight it couldn’t let a FART through.

Despite a few unavoidable hiccups, my general view is that the show was sold out and it was a success!!!

My [Disappoinment]

While a Zambian Owned promoter (Remarkable Entertainments Limited) was trying to put out a show cocktailed with a lot of local and international Acts our very own Zambians were working so hard to dent the main Act Koffi!!!

They tried so hard to raise non issues to unearth negative visibility.

Zambia is a country governed by laws, Koffi had an issue with a journalist sometime back which accidentally happens under minimal probability (Burna Boy from Nigeria).

Sadly while the complainant was quiet about the matter, a few keyboard warriors wanted to act as though they were the victims (Not Cool).

I will not dwell so much on that but we should learn to support ourselves just like those that atttended the concert yesterday.

It is possible to increase our country’s GDP through Arts !

We keep saying Zambia Kuchalo , Zambia can only be Kuchalo if we continue promoting our own and embracing those who have been Kuchalo ( international acts). Just Imagine Koffi ft Xaven …

Yo Maps is filling up Heroes Stadium tonight.

Turn up!