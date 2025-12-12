OPINION: TRUMP MAY BE PRESSURING PUTIN BY GOING AFTER HIS GLOBAL FRIENDS





While Putin’s stuck in a never-ending war, Trump’s out here knocking down Russia’s sidekicks one at a time.





Here’s something many people may not consider: the real target isn’t Maduro… it’s Putin.



Trump’s pressure on Venezuela isn’t just about cartels or headlines. It’s about showing the world that Russia can’t protect its allies.





Syria’s flipped, Iran’s quiet, and now Venezuela looks shaky while Russian planes come and go like they’re prepping an escape plan.



A Fox News op-ed laid all this out, then Trump shared it.





What would that mean if not that Trump agrees with it? Hit Putin where it hurts by taking out his backup crew.



No tanks needed, just pressure, presence, and picking off Putin’s weak links.





While it’s true that Trump would have his own reasons to get rid of Maduro that have nothing to do with Putin, it’s undeniable that there may be a much longer game here being played.



The question is: how will it unfold?