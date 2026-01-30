‘OPPOSITION DIVIDED BY OWN SELFISHNESS’



THE fragmentation of the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership is an indication that the former governing party is full of selfish individuals who do not want to be led, various stakeholders have said.





On Wednesday evening, Tonse Alliance elected PF Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile as its presidential candidate, while Makebi Zulu was named presidential candidate for the New Congress Party (NCP).





NCP leader Peter Chanda told a media briefing yesterday that time is not allowing him to contest in the August 13 general elections, hence his decision to hand over to Mr Zulu.





When reached for comment over the development, PF faction leader Given Lubinda declined to comment.



Operation Young Vote executive director Guess Nyirenda said what is being exposed in PF and Tonse Alliance is that leaders have selfish ambitions.





“Zambians have called on them to organise, come together and reconcile. Now, you cannot reconcile at a point where you think it is only you,” Mr Nyirenda said.





He said the opposition will be shocked that the general elections will find them without being prepared.





Centre for Sustainable Democracy and Governance executive director Caroline Katotobwe said she and others have now been vindicated for having earlier stated that PF is full of selfish leaders.



Zambia Daily Mail