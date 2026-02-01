OPPOSITION FORCES SET FOR HISTORIC UNITY CONFERENCE IN LUSAKA



Zambia’s opposition political parties, civic leaders and democratic change movements are set to converge in Lusaka next month for what organisers describe as a historic national conference aimed at forging a unified government-in-waiting ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





The Council of Elders for Ethical Leadership, Democracy and Development (CEELDD) says the three-day National Conference of Democratic Change Advocates, scheduled for 19th to 21st February 2026, will bring together opposition parties, civil society organisations, youth and women’s formations, faith and traditional leaders, and independent citizens.





According to CEELDD, the conference seeks to jointly shape and endorse a coordinated leadership alternative at a time when the country is facing mounting economic pressures and growing public frustration with governance.





CEELDD Chairperson Lombe Chibesakunda says the initiative is intended to demonstrate that Zambia’s democratic forces can transcend political divisions and present a credible, accountable leadership team anchored in constitutional values.





The conference will be organised and hosted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a non-partisan policy institution known for facilitating national dialogue since the return of multi-party democracy.





Further details on participating organisations and media accreditation are expected to be announced in the coming days.



COUNCIL OF ELDERS FOR ETHICAL LEADERSHIP, DEMOCRACY AND DEVELOPMENT (CEELDD)



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Historic National Conference to Unite Democratic Forces and Present a Government-in-Waiting for Zambia





The Council of Elders for Ethical Leadership, Democracy and Development (CEELDD) is honoured to announce that the National Conference of Democratic Change Advocates will be held from 19th to 21st February 2026 in Lusaka.





This landmark gathering will, for the first time, bring together multiple opposition political parties, democratic change movements, civic leaders, youth and women’s formations, faith and traditional leaders, and independent citizens to jointly shape and endorse a unified government‑in‑waiting for Zambia. It is a decisive step towards offering the nation a credible, principled, and prepared alternative to govern.





This historic conference is being organized, hosted, and conducted by the Center for Policy and Dialogue (CPD), in collaboration with key national stakeholders. CPD is a long‑standing, non‑partisan policy research institution that has, since the re‑introduction of multi‑party democracy, played a vital role in facilitating inclusive national dialogue and consensus‑building.





At a moment of deep economic strain and democratic fatigue, this initiative seeks to renew hope by demonstrating that diverse political actors and citizens can rise above division, act together in the national interest, and present a ready, accountable leadership team anchored in Zambia’s Constitution and values.





Further details on participating organizations, program, and media accreditation will be shared in due course.





Signed,



Lombe Chibesakunda

Chairman, CEELDD



Released by the Communications & Media Committee

National Conference Planning Steering Committee