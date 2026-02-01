OPPOSITION FORCES SET FOR HISTORIC UNITY CONFERENCE IN LUSAKA
Zambia’s opposition political parties, civic leaders and democratic change movements are set to converge in Lusaka next month for what organisers describe as a historic national conference aimed at forging a unified government-in-waiting ahead of the 2026 General Elections.
The Council of Elders for Ethical Leadership, Democracy and Development (CEELDD) says the three-day National Conference of Democratic Change Advocates, scheduled for 19th to 21st February 2026, will bring together opposition parties, civil society organisations, youth and women’s formations, faith and traditional leaders, and independent citizens.
According to CEELDD, the conference seeks to jointly shape and endorse a coordinated leadership alternative at a time when the country is facing mounting economic pressures and growing public frustration with governance.
CEELDD Chairperson Lombe Chibesakunda says the initiative is intended to demonstrate that Zambia’s democratic forces can transcend political divisions and present a credible, accountable leadership team anchored in constitutional values.
The conference will be organised and hosted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a non-partisan policy institution known for facilitating national dialogue since the return of multi-party democracy.
Further details on participating organisations and media accreditation are expected to be announced in the coming days.
©️ KUMWESU | February 1, 2026
COUNCIL OF ELDERS FOR ETHICAL LEADERSHIP, DEMOCRACY AND DEVELOPMENT (CEELDD)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Historic National Conference to Unite Democratic Forces and Present a Government-in-Waiting for Zambia
The Council of Elders for Ethical Leadership, Democracy and Development (CEELDD) is honoured to announce that the National Conference of Democratic Change Advocates will be held from 19th to 21st February 2026 in Lusaka.
This landmark gathering will, for the first time, bring together multiple opposition political parties, democratic change movements, civic leaders, youth and women’s formations, faith and traditional leaders, and independent citizens to jointly shape and endorse a unified government‑in‑waiting for Zambia. It is a decisive step towards offering the nation a credible, principled, and prepared alternative to govern.
This historic conference is being organized, hosted, and conducted by the Center for Policy and Dialogue (CPD), in collaboration with key national stakeholders. CPD is a long‑standing, non‑partisan policy research institution that has, since the re‑introduction of multi‑party democracy, played a vital role in facilitating inclusive national dialogue and consensus‑building.
At a moment of deep economic strain and democratic fatigue, this initiative seeks to renew hope by demonstrating that diverse political actors and citizens can rise above division, act together in the national interest, and present a ready, accountable leadership team anchored in Zambia’s Constitution and values.
Further details on participating organizations, program, and media accreditation will be shared in due course.
Signed,
Lombe Chibesakunda
Chairman, CEELDD
Released by the Communications & Media Committee
National Conference Planning Steering Committee
A paper tiger conference
In 1976 when Lombe Chibeskunda was High Commissioner to Zambia in London the woman commanded respect. Later she was made Deputy Chief Justice. She acted until her retirement. One has to ask why for years this woman was acting, yet the law states when you act for six months or more you are confirmed.
Every now and then you hear comments suggesting that a Judge was woken up in the middle of the night to sign documents to formally swear in a certain individual into office. If this story is true. Where was Lombe Chibesakunda? There was no CJ at the time. As I said she was only acting.
Remember they also say there is not smoke without a fire…
I love the era when Mmembe was just a Journalist. Stating the facts. No fear no favour. Just reporting the truth. I say this after reading this article as to why an acting former Chief Justice would be so moved to want to involve herself in this movement. Tell us what this government has done that is so bad that you want to leave the comfortable frills of retirement and unite with Folks who clearly stole, Bishops who have been found with Public property registered in an individuals name ( had that car been registered in the name of the Church; we would have given the entire act of theif or attempted thief, the benefit of the doubt). The Parties that want to remove HH.
Lets say you manage to do so. Then what? Do you have the Political will to serve Zambians? Or you want to return to the status that we have for generations dwelled in.where only the urban areas see the resources and those unfortunate to be born outside the urban areas struggle to live let alone survive; but live (I stress).
The Census released in 2020/2021 gave us a glimpse of what is happening and what is coming ahead. Do we have forward thinkers among us in the opposition or we just have people who just want HH gone. Once he gone the dont give a ……? These are people who want to come together and do what? Ba Aka? Whose interest are you serving in all this? As expose and learned people that saw the opportunities arise as the whites left. You had a first row seat. Ba Chiseakunda you served when things were still good. You also served among the people that brought the rot that we still smell. Yes you and Nkundu Luo are related. But education and religion should have given you the moral forthwith to know the wrong that was going on.
Maybe you turned the cheek cause you knew what was going on. Those that wanted to use you in swearing in that person knew you would not go along with it. Which puts this act in a very interesting perspective. Why go along with? What is it that you see as very wrong that you have failed to speak up?
Tell us. We all need to understand why? Lets remember that the President is preview to alot. And by virtue of your office you to sometimes have a peek at some issues. Tell us.
It’s good chibesakunda and group has come out, she’s been sneaky hiding and pushing from the dark.
Ati government in waiting, ifi ifintu fipelwa na Lesa te mumaka ya muntu iyo. It’s only Christ who can unite people and no one else. If the opposition cannot unite among themselves and are busy expelling each other, can the so called Council of Elders manage to unite them? If the opposition is failing to have a convention, can the conference serve anything? Let’s wait and see, but the majority of Zambians are still very happy with HH and are itching to give him a second term in August this year as we just saw in the just ended Kasama Mayoral election.
Lombe Chibesakunda is related to Professor Nkandu Luo. That should tell you EVERYTHING.
Its the council of tribalist who feel only their tribe can rule mother Zambia.For the first time since the advent of UPND there has only been that tribe which has been gainst or opposing the new dawn government.
It is baffling for a former Chief Justice to engage in politics in the name of Council of Elders but in effect purporting to supporting the opposition. Anyway, it is an impossible task to unite the opposition without the Council of Elders taking sides within the many factions and fragmented opposition without itself becoming a faction of the opposition.
An assembly of greedy animals in the animal Kingdom where the the council made up of only lions will declare to the other animals that they are now vegetarians. Kikikikikiki lets see how long that will hold….
There seems to be a lot of excitement about August 2026. This seems too near but it can also be too far for some people, with others not even having the stamina to experience it all together. This excitement is not good for some people’s health. Umo akafwila po.