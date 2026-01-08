OPPOSITION IN WESTERN PROVINCE SUFFER MAJOR SETBACK AS MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND





The opposition parties have experienced another major setback as a total of 47 members dumped their political parties to join the governing UPND in Mongu Central constituency at a colorful event held at the Party Secretariat in Mongu this afternoon.





Citizen First’s Provincial Chairlady, Loveness Chingumbe, along with her Vice Utakela Maluke, and other members, have made the decision to join the mighty UPND. Notably, PF Provincial Chairlady Namatama Kafuma and Secretary for Women’s Affairs, Agatha Kamizhi, also joined the ruling party citing the recently enacted Bill 7 into law that will include marginalized groups like Women, the Youth and People living with disabilities into the governance system.





Additionally, Namaa Kayombo, the Provincial Chairlady of the Socialist Party, led a group of members in their transition.



Upon receiving the new members, a visibly elated Provincial Chairman Kapelwa Mbangweta welcomed them warmly, encouraging them to integrate into the party and contribute to its growth in readiness for the 2026 general elections.





The Chairman praised the President for his outstanding leadership, which prioritizes the welfare of all citizens, particularly those in the Western Province, historically marginalized by past administrations. He urged all members to propagate the positive message of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.



