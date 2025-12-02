OPPOSITION LEADER WARNS CSO ATTEMPTS TO HALT CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT MAY BE FUTILE





By Chamuka Shalubala



Opposition Democratic Union President Ackim Njobvu says civil society organizations attempting to halt government’s plan to amend the Constitution ahead of the 2026 general elections may be futile.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Mr. Njobvu believes President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government have already made up their minds regarding Bill 7, and any attempts to suspend the process until after next year’s elections may be unsuccessful.





Mr. Njobvu is of the view that government will proceed with Bill 7 despite persistent calls for the process to be halted, arguing that recent efforts to engage civil society organizations in dialogue seem to be for formality’s sake.





The opposition leader has however emphasized that although the situation may appear discouraging, this is not the time for CSOs advocating for a delay to abandon their efforts.



PHOENIX NEWS