OPPOSITION UNDER MUNDUBILE WILL WIN 2026 – KAPYANGA



MPIKA PF MP Francis Kapyanga says the opposition under the leadership of Brian Mundubile will win the 2026 general election with a big margin.





And Kapyanga argues that President Hakainde Hichilema will not get 50% +1 in the general elections as Mundubile is moving like a bullet train in China politically.





On Wednesday, political analyst Dr Neo Simutanyi said the ruling UPND will easily get the 50% + 1 threshold needed to win the elections.





Commenting to that in an interview, Kapyanga said Dr Simutanyi’s analysis was flawed and should therefore be ignored, adding that anyone could defeat the UPND.





“He’s not a new guy on the scene and his analysis is flawed. We were there when we were young and battling with MMD under the Patriotic Front. The same guy predicted that MMD of Rupiah Banda, may he rest in peace, would win with a bigger margin and he cited the weakness in the opposition of Michael Sata and all that. What came out was shockingly the opposite. Humiliating to a point where MMD people cried, they lost elections. Those who know him cannot even listen to him. We in the opposition, under the leadership of Honourable Brian Mundubile, will win the 2026 general elections with a bigger margin Anyone today can defeat a UPND,” he said.





“If you look at it, what kind of campaign message will UPND have, which they have never had before and nothing has happened? It’s about the campaign message, it’s not about the political party certificate. It’s about the campaign message because the Zambian people are the biggest opposition. So, when you do not have a message for them, how can you win an election? The UPND is in trouble of industrial proportions. They’ve exhausted all the lies and they will have no new message to the Zambian people. Nothing can come out of the UPND’s mouth and that can inspire the Zambian people to even give them a vote. Nothing literally. So, what Mr Simutanyi is saying is not even something to listen to… A message of hope is in the opposition. What kind of hope will those in the UPND give to the Zambian people to a point where they can even give them a 50 percent plus one vote? That’s unattainable”.





Kapyanga said on the ground, potential challengers like Mundubile were moving at the speed of a bullet train while the UPND was struggling.





“And when you go on the ground, please try, you’ll find that candidates such as Brian Mundubile, their speed is like a bullet train in China. They are moving at such a very high speed politically. I’m sure even the UPND themselves, look at how they are struggling in Chawama. We have four months until the nomination day. The ruling party is struggling in Chawama, that’s an indication that what is coming will be shocking. So we are organising ourselves, we are packaging the messages right now. I’m at the site where we are packaging the messages from,” Kapyanga said.



“When we launch our campaign machinery, the kind of message that we have for the Zambian people, the UPND will go into hiding just to avoid hearing the new messages, because they will have no message for the Zambian people. And they wouldn’t even want to hear this new message. So instead, they will choose to go and hide and leave the campaign stage for the opposition. Because they will have no message. if you are at a dancing competition, and you can’t dance better than your competitor, you obviously leave the stage and just go and hide somewhere in shame. Then you leave the guy to dance for the audience”.





Meanwhile, Kapyanga claimed the UPND will experience voter apathy in their strongholds as it had not met the expectations of the

in those regions.





“I heard the President urging the people of Southern Province to give him one million votes. That’s not even attainable, that’s where the UPND will experience high voter apathy. Why? Because they’ve not met the expectations that the people in their strongholds had when they were in opposition. So, they were pushing that hard because they wanted to have a party that would care for them. This is what we used to do, we used to have a lot of huge turnout in our strongholds during Michael Sata’s time. But when we formed government, because PF did not meet the high expectations of those people in our strongholds, we started having voter apathy, it’s just normal. So you don’t expect a miracle to happen from the UPND strongholds”, said Kapyanga.





“Where we have a huge voter turnout is from the opposition strongholds and the urban areas, because these ones will be influenced by the need to change the government, replace it with something that they will think will attend to their challenges. So, if Dr Simutanyi did not look at it from that perspective, then his analysis is flawed, like it has always been. I’m sure he even predicted the victory of PF in 2021, if I’m not mistaken. I’ll have to check. I’m not sure, but I think I remember something like that, but I’m not sure. I’ll have to check what his prediction for 2021 was”.



News Diggers