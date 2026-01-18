OPPOSITION UNITY KEY TO OUSTED UPND – KALABA



THE Citizens First has announced it is more than ready to partner with other opposition political alliances as the country heads towards the August general elections, stressing that unity among opposition parties is key if the UPND regime has to be voted out.





Speaking in an interview, CF president Harry Kalaba said the party has consistently demonstrated willingness to work with like-minded political players in the interest of the country and Zambians who have always demanded for a united opposition.





Dr Kalaba said the initiative by Zambia’s elders and senior citizens to unite the opposition was commendable and hoped that the elders shall be able to reach out to all opposition political leaders to counsel them about the need to work together.





Dr Kalaba has projected that should the opposition fail to unite and remain fragmented, Zambians themselves, who have the power to elect governments shall ensure that they change the leadership.





“I have always been ready to work with progressive alliances for the good of Zambia. This is not something new. Citizens First believes that opposition unity is critical if we are to offer Zambians a credible alternative,” he said.





Dr Kalaba has dismissed assertions that he had been the only leader who had not found it prudent to work with other opposition political parties, stating that he had been a proponent of a united opposition.





He explained that Citizens First had previously participated in several alliance discussions, including the defunct United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), but said disagreements over principles and terms had always led to the collapse of such efforts.





“Citizens First has been part of many alliance initiatives, including UKA. Unfortunately, some of these alliances failed because we could not agree on specific terms and shared values. An alliance must be built on mutual respect and clear objectives,” he said.





Commenting on the recent Chawama parliamentary by-election, Dr Kalaba said the result was a clear signal of growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling party.



“The Chawama by-election victory is not only for the FDD; it is a victory for the entire opposition. It has proved that the UPND is a rejected party by the people,” he said.



Daily Nation Zambia