Orlando Pirates Leads African Clubs Supplying Most Players At AFCON 2025

Orlando Pirates Crowned Top Supplying Club For AFCON 2025

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco approaches, a notable statistic has placed Orlando Pirates at the pinnacle of African club football. The South African giants are sending a remarkable contingent of nine players to the continental showdown, making them the single club with the strongest presence at the tournament.

This news, highlighted by football analyst Micky Jnr on X on December 17, 2025, showcases the incredible depth of talent currently at the Buccaneers. The list places the Soweto-based club ahead of continental heavyweights like Egypt’s Al Ahly, which will have eight players participating. The revelation has sparked widespread conversation and debate among fans across the continent about the strength of domestic leagues.

The Full List Of Top-Contributing Clubs

The data, which has gone viral, provides a clear ranking of the clubs supplying the most talent to the tournament in Morocco. The original post by Micky Jnr presented the following detailed and numbered list:

Orlando Pirates (South Africa) – 9 players Al Ahly (Egypt) – 8 players Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) – 7 players Simba SC (Tanzania) – 7 players Azam FC (Tanzania) – 6 players Zamalek (Egypt) – 5 players Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) – 5 players Gaborone United (Botswana) – 5 players Pyramids FC (Egypt) – 4 players Young Africans SC (Tanzania) – 4 players UD Songo (Mozambique) – 4 players Mochudi Centre Chiefs (Botswana) – 4 players Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia) – 4 players Power Dynamos (Zambia) – 4 players ZESCO United (Zambia) – 4 players

Fan Reactions And Disputed Tallies

The announcement ignited a flurry of responses on social media, with supporters of other clubs immediately questioning the figures. One user, Kenny, strongly contested the count for rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, stating:

“This information is wrong because Sundowns have at least 7 players. 5 at Bafana Bafana. 1 at Zimbabwe and 1 at Uganda.”

Further debate arose regarding clubs from other nations. User Mohammed Awad claimed Sudan’s Al-Hilal had a staggering ten players selected, listing names including Farid Ouedraogo and Salah Adel. Meanwhile, Jonathan Zorilla JnR provided a detailed list of eight players from Tanzania’s Simba SC. These contributions highlight the passionate scrutiny surrounding the tournament’s selection data.

A Triumph For Southern African Leagues

The significance of Orlando Pirates’ lead extends beyond the club itself. In a follow-up post on December 17, 2025, Micky Jnr revealed that the South African Premier Division is the second-most represented domestic league at AFCON 2025, with 30 players called up. This places it just behind the Egyptian Premier League’s 31 players.

While the exact player counts for each club remain under discussion until official squad lists are confirmed, the initial data positions Orlando Pirates in a prominent spotlight. Their contribution is a point of immense pride for their supporters and a testament to the club’s recruitment and development strategy ahead of Africa’s premier football event.