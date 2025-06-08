Oscar Pistorius returns to sports, finishes Durban Ironman 70.3

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic star convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, competed in the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Durban on June 1, marking his first public sporting event since his release on parole in January 2024.

The event, consisting of a 1.9-km swim, a 90-km bike ride, and a 21.1-km run (totaling 70.3 miles), saw Pistorius finish 555th overall and third in the “physically challenged” category with a time of 5:56:39, according to SportSplits results.

His participation was confirmed by his attorney, Conrad Dormehl, who stated it was part of his rehabilitation and that Pistorius enjoyed the event but is not planning a return to competitive running.

Reports indicate he received permission from his parole officer to travel from Pretoria to Durban. His parole, which extends until 2029, includes strict conditions like therapy and a media ban.